Winfrey Seeks to Raise Bond for Beating Suspect

By Leave a Comment

 

Miller Co. Prosecutor Ben Winfrey

The Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has filed a motion seeking to increase the bond for a Versailles man accused of a brutal beating in Eldon. Enoch Gill, who’s known as “Spike,” got into the altercation last Wednesday at the J&M Barber Shop with another patron. The two men went outside where Gill knocked the unidentified victim down and, allegedly, continued to beat him even after he became unresponsive…the man suffered multiple facial fractures and destroyed eye sockets. Gill has since been charged with first-degree assault involving serious physical injury. His bond was set at $150-thousand. A motion filed by Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey seeking to increase that bond is set to be considered by the Honorable Judge Jon Kaltenbronn on July 2nd.

Filed Under: Local News

