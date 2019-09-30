Wings, Waves, and Wheels: The Highway Patrol at LOTO Series Part 1

This week KRMS News will take a special look at the many ways that the Highway Patrol works to keep us safe around the Lake of the Ozarks region. Our series is brought to by Castle Defense 360 Security Consultants and the outstanding cooperation of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The most obvious place to start is with the cruisers we’re all familiar with on the roadway. Speed control and traffic enforcement are large parts of what they do…but Trooper Matt Acord says that can be accomplished with more than just tickets.

Deterrence and prevention will be a big theme in our series. So will cooperation. There are 11 troopers assigned to Miller and Camden counties, and another 8 covering Morgan and Moniteau. Those officers are available at all times to assist municipal agencies as well. Each patrol unit is stocked with spike strips to help end a pursuit more safely….they have Narcan and are trained in first aid annually

Sometimes the help they provide is logistics…directing traffic around a scene…other times it’s hands-on, helping with investigations or searching for suspects. And sometimes, it’s intangible….especially when it comes to dealing with emotionally disturbed persons…a field Acord says they’re becoming better equipped to handle.

Throw in drug intervention, signs of human trafficking, or simply dangerous driving, and you can see the troopers have to have their eyes open at all times.

Tomorrow, we’ll tell you about some help they get with additional eyes looking down from above.