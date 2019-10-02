Wings, Waves, and Wheels: The Highway Patrol at LOTO Series Part 3

Today in Wings, Waves, and Wheels we look at more ways the Highway Patrol uses aircraft to improve safety.

One of the most well-known uses of their available aircraft is conducting searches. That can be for either a missing person or a suspect who has fled from authorities. Often during a high-speed pursuit, the pilot will be called in to track the suspect from the air. That allows ground units to call off their end of the pursuit before they put any other motorists in danger. To assist in those efforts, the Patrol utilizes as much technology as possible so they’re not just relying on the naked eye. That includes thermal imaging devices.

Sgt. Scott White says that’s when the helicopters are particularly useful.

That augmented reality system is essentially a live interactive computer overlay.

Sometimes, instead of an active pursuit, the pilots are assisting with more long-term searches for information – by helping other agencies with ongoing investigations.

And of course the aircraft are all over the state ready to respond when needed.

Tomorrow we'll turn our attention to the Water Patrol when our series Wings, Waves, and Wheels continues…