News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Wings, Waves, and Wheels: The Highway Patrol at LOTO Series Part 4

By Leave a Comment

In the final two installments of Wings, Waves, and Wheels, we’ll focus on the water patrol at the Lake of the Ozarks. It’s perhaps the most unique division of the Patrol that serves the lake area, and maybe even the most unique across the state and the patrol’s 20 different divisions. Corporal Stacey Mosher just finished her 20th summer on the water. Notice I said “summer” and not “season.” Mosher says what makes this area unique is that the “season” is very loosely defined.

      stacey cut 6 - 3rd October 2019

The water patrol at the lake is also unique in that, largely, they are on the water year-round. During the offseason, there is still some recreational boating, along with fishing boats, and workers – dock workers, people who service hvac units for lakefront homes, emergency calls to lakefront homes, people falling off docks….all things that keep the water patrol busy. For the troopers who work the water, the lines between enforcement, safety, and prevention cross perhaps more than in any other division. Some of the things they look for are obvious.

      stacey cut 1 - 3rd October 2019

 


But not everything is strictly defined…The careless & imprudent clause is something Mosher says gives them an advantage and an opportunity to really use their judgment.

      stacey cut 2 - 3rd October 2019

The water patrol serves several roles…they often find themselves giving boaters parts they need for a quick fix, lights, plugs, etc….they respond to boat accidents and injuries of all types….many of the stops they initiate are to help out the boaters, rather than punish them.

      stacey cut 3 - 3rd October 2019

During our day on the water, Corporal Mosher shared images and stories of the unpleasant side of her job….the boat fires, the accidents, the injuries and the deaths. Tomorrow, we’ll tell you about some of the things they do to try to prevent those…when we conclude Wings, Waves, and Wheels, sponsored by castle defense 360 security consultants.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!