Wings, Waves, and Wheels: The Highway Patrol at LOTO Series Part 4

In the final two installments of Wings, Waves, and Wheels, we’ll focus on the water patrol at the Lake of the Ozarks. It’s perhaps the most unique division of the Patrol that serves the lake area, and maybe even the most unique across the state and the patrol’s 20 different divisions. Corporal Stacey Mosher just finished her 20th summer on the water. Notice I said “summer” and not “season.” Mosher says what makes this area unique is that the “season” is very loosely defined.

The water patrol at the lake is also unique in that, largely, they are on the water year-round. During the offseason, there is still some recreational boating, along with fishing boats, and workers – dock workers, people who service hvac units for lakefront homes, emergency calls to lakefront homes, people falling off docks….all things that keep the water patrol busy. For the troopers who work the water, the lines between enforcement, safety, and prevention cross perhaps more than in any other division. Some of the things they look for are obvious.

But not everything is strictly defined…The careless & imprudent clause is something Mosher says gives them an advantage and an opportunity to really use their judgment.

The water patrol serves several roles…they often find themselves giving boaters parts they need for a quick fix, lights, plugs, etc….they respond to boat accidents and injuries of all types….many of the stops they initiate are to help out the boaters, rather than punish them.

During our day on the water, Corporal Mosher shared images and stories of the unpleasant side of her job….the boat fires, the accidents, the injuries and the deaths. Tomorrow, we’ll tell you about some of the things they do to try to prevent those…when we conclude Wings, Waves, and Wheels, sponsored by castle defense 360 security consultants.