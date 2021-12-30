A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect this weekend for portions of the Lake Area.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for both Benton and Morgan Counties, starting Saturday morning into Saturday night.

Officials say we can expect to see a mix of snow and sleet from the system, with accumulations up to 2 inches.

Additionally, because the track of the system is still not certain at this time…weather officials say residents in Camden and Miller should also be on alert and prepared if the system shifts south.

***More info:

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one to two inch and ice accumulations up to one a quarter of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.