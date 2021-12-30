News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News Top Stories

Winter Storm Watches Go Up As System Approaches Missouri

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 30, 2021 , , , , , ,

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect this weekend for portions of the Lake Area.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for both Benton and Morgan Counties, starting Saturday morning into Saturday night.

Officials say we can expect to see a mix of snow and sleet from the system, with accumulations up to 2 inches.

Additionally, because the track of the system is still not certain at this time…weather officials say residents in Camden and Miller should also be on alert and prepared if the system shifts south.

 

***More info:

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations up to one to two inch and ice accumulations up to
  one a quarter of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central and west
  central Missouri.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
  likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
  conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Community Events Entertainment Local News State News Top Stories

Local Teen Crowned “Miss Lake Of The Ozarks” Heads To Pageant In St. Louis

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Hy-Vee To Implement New “Security Force” To Protect Stores Statewide

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Personal Property And Real Estate Taxes Due Before New Year

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Entertainment Local News State News Top Stories

Local Teen Crowned “Miss Lake Of The Ozarks” Heads To Pageant In St. Louis

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Hy-Vee To Implement New “Security Force” To Protect Stores Statewide

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Personal Property And Real Estate Taxes Due Before New Year

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Top Stories

Lake Area Powerboat Racer And Business Owner Dies Unexpectedly

Dec 30, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com