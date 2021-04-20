News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Winter Weather Advisory – Freeze Warning In Effect Across The Region

Winter is making a return to the Lake area today through tomorrow.

A Winter weather advisory and a Freeze warning are currently in effect and there is a chance for snowfall, with larger accumulations possible in the northern portions of Morgan and Benton counties.

That could cause slick conditions on area roadways and bridges.

“Probably most likely it’s going to stick on your untreated roadways, like your bridges or overpasses, your trees…your grass…your cars. Along the highways were it’s been warmer, it’s likely not going to stick but again it’s still going to be slippery out there as this is falling” says Meteorologist Megan Mulford from the Weatherology Weather Center.

She tells KRMS news if you’re unsure of the road conditions, just play it safe “act like we’re in the middle of January, that’s what I tell people, if you think it’s not slick….then that causes for havoc, so just take it slow out there.”

Mulford also recommends you bring in any potted plants or cover your garden with a tarp, as temperatures could get into the upper 20s tonight (Tuesday night) into tomorrow (Wednesday) “if it is possible to bring your little plants or something, bring those indoors. I know if you have gardens, if you can try to find tarps or something to cover them…that would be good.”

 

 

Additional information from the National Weather Service:

 

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
  inch, with locally up to two inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, southwest
  and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Warm ground temperatures and above freezing
  air temperatures are expected to quickly melt snow as it falls.
  However, moderate to briefly heavy snowfall may lead to a few
  slick spots.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.




...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
  central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM This Evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

