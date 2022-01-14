News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Winter Weather Advisory Goes In Effect Saturday

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 14, 2022 , , , , , , ,

A winter weather advisory will go into effect Saturday morning across the Lake of the Ozarks as a winter storm approaches.

Officials with the National Weather Service say we could see anywhere from a dusting to 4 inches of snow, which is amplified by winds that are expected to gust up to 35 miles an hour.

That can make travel difficult on the roadway, but MODOT says they’re ready “Our first priory is to get the state system (roads) up and going” says Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch, “We try to pre-treat first. You’re certainly working during the storm, but accumulation rates…they can be coming down faster than you make your rounds and you may end up with other roads that haven’t even been touched yet.”

Lynch recommends waiting until the roadways are treated before heading out, unless you absolutely have too.

If you do need to head out, officials say the most important things to remember are to have a charged cell phone, bottle of water and a blanket in case you get stuck.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***more info:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...

.A storm system will approach the region from the north, causing
rain to change over to snow during the Saturday morning hours. Minor
snow accumulations ranging from a dusting to four inches are
possible.

KSZ073-097-101-MOZ055>058-066>071-077>083-088>098-101>106-150300-
/O.NEW.KSGF.WW.Y.0003.220115T0900Z-220116T0300Z/
Bourbon-Crawford-Cherokee-Benton-Morgan-Miller-Maries-Vernon-St.
Clair-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-
Laclede-Texas-Dent-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Webster-Wright-Newton-
Lawrence-Christian-Douglas-Howell-Shannon-McDonald-Barry-Stone-
Taney-Ozark-Oregon-
214 AM CST Fri Jan 14 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between a dusting
  and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central, east
  central, south central, southwest, and west central Missouri. The
  highest amounts are expected to occur over central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, particularly if wet or
  slushy roads tend to freeze Saturday evening as temperatures drop
  well below freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for
road conditions.  In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road
conditions.

