Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect Saturday Across The Lake Region

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 31, 2021 , , , , , ,

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to go into effect this Saturday for the Lake Area.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory for both Benton and Morgan Counties on Thursday, but have since added Camden, Miller, Laclede and Pulaski.

Officials say we can expect to see mixed precipitation with total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to one tenth of an inch.

In addition to the precipitation, very cold temperatures are expected.

We’ll continue to follow the storm tracks and give you the latest here as it comes in at KRMS.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***NWS Info:

Crawford-Cherokee-Miller-Maries-Hickory-Camden-Pulaski-Phelps-
Barton-Cedar-Polk-Dallas-Laclede-Jasper-Dade-Greene-Lawrence-
257 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to
  one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central, east
  central, and southwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for
road conditions.  In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road
conditions.

-o-
Bourbon-Benton-Morgan-Vernon-St. Clair-
257 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
  accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to two
  tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central and west
  central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This advisory replaces the previous watch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for
road conditions.  In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road
conditions.

