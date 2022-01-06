A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect at midnight tonight through 10AM on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says some snow accumulations are possible.

Temperatures will be cold with wind chill values at or near zero.

If any closings or cancellations occur, we will post them on our website and our social media pages.

At this time the only closing we have is Food For Morgan County, all distribution is canceled for Thursday.

If you do have a closing or cancellation for us, please email newsroom@krmsradio.com

***Info from the NWS: ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. portions of central, east central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold weather will occur. Wind chill values near zero are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions.