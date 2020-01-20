Winter Weather Cripples Lake Area

Afternoon weather has caused wrecks and slide-offs all over the area. There are multiple accidents being reported as road conditions deteriorate.

Camdenton closed all city offices except for essential personnel from the police and street crews.

As many as 17 accidents at one time in Camden County…..Nine along W and 54 from Village Marina Road to Osage Beach Parkway.

Dixon @ Iberia girls basketball is cancelled.

Lake Area Chorale practice at Christ the King Church in Lake Ozark is cancelled.