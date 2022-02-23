Winter is back at the Lake of the Ozarks and officials with the National Weather Service have issued a winter weather advisory for the lake area.

“We’re expecting really sleet and snow in the Lake of the Ozarks Region, not too much freezing rain” says Meteorologists Miles Langfeld.

He says the system will mainly affect our area towards the afternoon, but we’re not the main target of the winter storm “We might not see too much with this first wave…most of the brunt of this wave of precipitation is going to be along that I-44 corridor and areas to our south.”

That includes Pulaski, Laclede and Dallas counties who are under a winter storm warning.

Later tonight after the system moves out, Langfeld says extremely cold temperatures will move in with wind chills between 0 and 5 above.

Here’s what the weather service says about the potential for ice and snow:

More details on that cold temperatures: