The annual Winterfest Gala at Margaritaville Lake Resort is coming up and officials say the event is already full.

“We are sold out on tickets, however…you can still bid on the silent auction items by going to http://lorotary.givesmart.com“ says Organizer Jill Wilke with the Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary.

She tells KRMS on that website you’ll be able to bid on numerous items that help raise money for organizations here in the Lake Area “All of the proceeds go to about 40 different charities. We typically raise over $60,000 that we’re able to divide up between those different charities.”

The event will take place on February 26th with the doors opening at 6pm.