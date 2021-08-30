Wisconsin Man Fighting Serious Injures After Slamming Into His Own Boat

A Wisconsin man is fighting serious injuries after a boating accident over the weekend.

According to the Highway Patrol’s water division, 23-year-old Zach Schemming of Racine, Wisconsin was traveling downstream at the 10.2 Mile-marker of the Main channel when he struck a large wake.

That caused him and his passenger, 34-year-old Cody Kallenback, also from Wisconsin, to strike the inside of the boat.

Schemming was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia while Kallenback was taken to Lake Regional.