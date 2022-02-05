You might want to check the fridge for a salad dressing that’s being recalled.

Some Wish Bone salad dressings are being recalled over allergy concerns.

Some of its thousand island and chunky blue cheese dressings have egg in them, but that is NOT on the label.

Consumers are urged to throw out the affected Wish-Bone dressings The CDC says eggs are considered 1 of 8 other food or food groups that account for the most serious allergic reactions in the country.

The bottles have best buy dates of January and February of next year.

You can read more about the recall here: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/conagra-brands-issues-voluntary-allergy-alert-undeclared-egg-wish-boner-thousand-island-and-chunky