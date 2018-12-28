Wisper ISP Receives Grant to Expand Rural Broadband

Broadband in rural Missouri should be expanding over the next few years thanks in part to a recent grant awarded to provider Wisper ISP. The company is getting more than $176 million to develop high-speed access in 65 counties. It’s part of a larger expansion by the company that also includes Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Kansas. Under terms of the grant, Wisper must build out 40% of the assigned areas within three years, with 20% increases in each subsequent year. The total length of the project is six years.