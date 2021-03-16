News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

With More Rain Expected This Week Officials Caution Driving In Low Water Crossing Areas

By

There’s more rain expected in the Lake Area this week, and that comes after anywhere from 2-to-4 inches of rain fell over the last several days.

Some roads may look clear and dry, but some low-lying areas could still pose a threat.

“Water’s going to fill in those low spots, they may not be flowing like at a low water crossing…but they’re still going to be hazardous, especially at night” says Hydrologist Megan Terry with the National Weather Service.

She tells KRMS News even small puddles on the shoulder of a road or highway can cause an accident “we are so saturated now, once you get heavy rain on top of those saturated areas it just all goes to run off…and with the steep terrain in our region, that can lead to some quickly accumulating and rapidly flowing water on our roadways.”

Terry also says if you see water crossing a road while driving, it’s best to turn around, don’t drown.

