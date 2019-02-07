Woman Accused of Hindering the Prosecution in Morgan County Child Abuse Case Waives Arraignment

A woman accused of hindering the prosecution of a felony in a child abuse case in Morgan County will be back in court next month. Rebecca Coerver is accused of not contacting authorities or medical personnel after her son, Troy Wyche, allegedly abused and neglected a two-year child. Coerver waived her formal arraignment and has entered a plea of “not guilty.” She has a counsel status hearing scheduled for March 12th. Wyche is charged with abuse or neglect with serious physical or emotional injury and two other counts of abuse or neglect. The child’s mother, Skylar Duhn, is charged with abuse or neglect with serious physical or emotional injury and one count of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk of injury.