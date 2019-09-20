Woman Accused of Sex Abuse Involving Her Own Children Denied Bid for Contact with Victims

A woman allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of her own children has been denied the ability to have contact with them. A judge this week heard and denied a request filed on behalf of Amanda Rice-Foss to amend conditions of her bond. Rice-Foss is charged with three counts of tampering with a witness and two counts of statutory sodomy. The charges stem from incidents dating back to 2015. She’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing November 13th.