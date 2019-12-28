Woman Accused of Statutory Rape in Camden County

A woman originally from Michigan faces felony sex-related charges in Camden County after an inappropriate relationship, both online and in person, with a then 15-year-old boy. The probable cause statement filed indicates that now-26-year-old April Elizabeth Katzur is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and second-degree statutory rape. The charges date back to incidents which, allegedly, occurred online and at a residence in Camdenton in October of 2018. Katzur, who in online conversations told the unidentified boy they could both get in trouble for what they were doing, is accused of having intercourse, engaging in oral sex, sexting and exchanging nude photographs

with the teen. Bond for Katzur was set at $50,000.