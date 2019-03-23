News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Woman Arrested in Miller County with Prescription Drugs, Pot, Ecstasy

A Florissant resident is spending time in the Miller County jail following a Friday night arrest by the Highway Patrol. 35-year old Ashley Howell was taken into custody just after 7:30 p.m. It started as a traffic stop for speeding when Howell was clocked doing 85 mph in a 70pmh zone. It turned into a drug arrest. Howell is accused of possession of hydrocodone, oxycodone, ecstasy, and marijuana. She’s also facing a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Miller County jail and ordered held without bond.

