Woman Charged with Statutory Rape Three Years After Having a Child with a 16-Year Old

An Eldon woman is charged with statutory rape for a sexual encounter dating back to 2014. The Miller County Sheriff’s office alleges that’s when Samantha Jo Helton, 22 years old at the time, engaged in sexual activity with a 16-year old boy. Helton got pregnant and the boy told his mother, who made no issue at the time of the age difference between the two. Now the child is three years old and the grandmother is seeking custody. She contacted law enforcement which led to the criminal charge being filed. A warrant issued for Helton stipulates a $25,000 bond and no contact with the victim.