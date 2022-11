A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries.

The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.

Her vehicle started running to the left side and when she overcorrected it ran off the right side and struck a utility pole.

She was taken by a private vehicle to Lake Regional Hospital.