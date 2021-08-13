Woman Injured In One Car Wreck Which Causes Traffic Jam On HWY 54

Traffic along westbound-54 in Osage Beach was brought to a standstill for a bit after a one-car accident.

It happened around 8:15 Wednesday morning about half way between Nichols and Case roads.

The vehicle, reportedly driven by a Lake Area resident, struck the barrier before overturning and coming to rest on its side along the shoulder.

Deputy Fire Chief Steve Lucas says personnel had to cut thru the roof to remove the female patient.

Her injuries were believed to be moderate and she was, at least initially, taken to Lake Regional Hospital.