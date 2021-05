A Smart Car is totaled and a Stover woman is hurt after a crash in Morgan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Bailey Sechrest was driving on Highway 135 when she lost control and went off the road.

Investigators say the Smart Car hit a utility pole before crashing into a fence and then flipping over.

The Patrol says Sechrest was later arrested on suspicion of DWI, careless driving and the report shows she was not wearing a seatbelt.