Woman Killed In Multi-Car Crash Near Tipton

By

A woman is dead and another woman’s seriously hurt after a four-car crash in Morgan County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it happened in Tipton at U-S 50 and Highway 5.

Investigators say an SUV driven by Karen Overmiller of Four Seasons passed another SUV waiting to make a left turn.

But Troopers say Overmiller swiped the SUV waiting to make the turn and then crossed the center line.

Overmiller’s SUV then hit a tractor trailer and then another SUV before coming to a stop.

Overmiller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the final car hit was driven by an Eldon woman who was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

Three of the four cars in the crash, including the semi-truck, were totaled.

