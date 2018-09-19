Woman Tasered During Domestic Dispute

A Camden County woman is facing charges after having to be tasered by law enforcement. The Camden County Sheriff’s office responded to a domestic dispute on Dry Ridge Road on July 24th during which Brittany Fravel was allegedly assaulting her husband and breaking property with a golf club. When law enforcement arrived, she locked herself in the bathroom and refused to come out. When the deputies made entry, Fravel was attempting to throw a ceramic bowl at them before a taser was deployed. Once in custody, she also allegedly spit on a deputy. The charges against her include domestic assault, resisting arrest, and two counts of 4th-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. The case was bound over from the associate division September 12th.