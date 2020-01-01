Wonderland Camp Looking for Summer Employees

It’s never too early to start looking for a good summer job, and a local camp for people with disabilities is already looking for their next batch of employees. Wonderland Camp is accepting applications for their 2020 season. They need counselors, lifeguards, kitchen and nursing staff, as well as instructors in several activities including ropes courses, archery, music, arts and crafts, and more. During the season, campers arrive Sundays at 2pm and stay until 11am Friday. After that, cabin staff get the rest of the weekend off. For more information including applications, go to www.wonderlandcamp.org.