Wonderland Camp Receives Christmas Donation From HyVee

Reporter John Rogger

Dec 21, 2021

Wonderland Camp is getting a Christmas Surprise thanks to Hy-Vee in Osage Beach.

In a post to Facebook, the grocery giant is handing over a check for $3,500 to the camp.

Wonderland Camp is one of the only special needs camps designed to give children and adults with disabilities a chance to enjoy camping and educational activities in a safe environment.

It also offers parents a chance at some respite from their daily care-giving duties.

 

***From Hy-Vee:

With the support of the local community, the Osage Beach Hy-Vee was able to award $3500 to Official Wonderland Camp. Wonderland Camp’s mission is to provide a fun, educational and safe camp experience for children, teenagers and adults who have disabilities; to offer a respite from daily caregiving for their family members and caregivers; and to nurture a personal development experience for volunteers and staff.

Merry Christmas from all of us here at the Osage Beach Hy-Vee!

Reporter John Rogger

