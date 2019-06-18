News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Woodruff Had Two Sentences Suspended Before Camden County Arrest Last Week

A Montreal man arrested Friday when he told authorities he had a stick of dynamite in his vehicle during a traffic stop had recently been given a suspended execution of sentence. Cody Woodruff entered a guilty plea in April to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years on that count but was placed on probation with the suspended execution. That charge came in August of 2018. The sentence was handed down while Woodruff was already on probation with a suspended imposition of sentence on another drug possession case. He now faces new charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession or transport of an illegal weapon, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a prior drug offense.

