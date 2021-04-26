News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Woods Supermarket In Lake Ozark Will Not Be Closing – Rumors Untrue

By

A rumor floating around social media says that Woods Supermarket in Lake Ozark is planning to close, is not true.

According to Store Manager Paula Gibbs, the only thing that will be changing is the meat counter operations.

Gibbs tells KRMS News the decision to replace its fresh cut meat section with pre-packaged options from a new vendor comes from cooperate, not the local store.

At this time, Gibbs says she has not been given an official timeline as to when this change will occur.

The company also is planning a re-model of their Sunrise Beach store, which is one of the newest locations for Woods in the state.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

