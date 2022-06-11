Woods Supermarkets continues to reinvest in the Lake of the Ozarks.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Lake Area Chamber celebrating the renovation of the Lake Ozark store, formally known as Paul’s Supermarket.

Officials with Woods say the new renovations will allow shoppers to find items that were previously not available due to space.

The company say it’s their plane to continue to support the community by adding items and services that are in high demand in the lake area, which includes custom made cakes and freshly made to order sushi, along with vegan and paleo pastry options and an Asian “hot bar.”

In total, Woods says they’ve added nearly 2,000 new items to their shelves compared to the previous design that was acquired during the purchase of Paul’s locations in Osage Beach, Eldon and Lake Ozark.

***More info:

Lake Ozark, MO—The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Woods Supermarket in Lake Ozark, MO. The ribbon cutting took place on Friday, May 27th, 2022 at 8:00am. Attendees included several of the staff, as well as the Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and local community peers. The ribbon cutting was to celebrate Woods Grand Re-opening and remodel as well as the new membership with the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Woods Supermarket recently renovated its Lake Ozark location and hosted a grand reopening May 27th 2022. When renovating, Woods added items that fit every guest’s needs with options not available before. Woods appreciates the community and support they have acquired over the years. In return, Woods reinvested in the community by adding items and services that are highly demanded in the Lake Ozark area, including; fresh, made-to-order sushi, a new cakery department where guests can enjoy delicate pastries, an enhanced wine and spirits selection, new vegan, gluten-free, and paleo options, an Asian hot bar, and much more. Total, Woods Supermarket has added over 2,000 new items to cater to guest’s every need! In addition to the latest items, Woods renovated the Lake Ozark store to have a modern and welcoming feel. According to Frank Archer, Woods Supermarket CEO, “We are very grateful for the continued support we’ve received over the years from our guests and employees; without them, the renovations and additions could not have been accomplished. Thank you!” Woods Supermarket continues to put customers first and knows that guests need to nourish the next generation, make memories, and celebrate life. Woods strives to make it possible by being your everyday partner!