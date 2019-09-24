Work on 54/W Interchange Could Begin Soon

Preliminary work could begin soon on the much-publicized future interchange in the area of Highway-54 and Route-W. MoDOT Area Engineer Bob Lynch, speaking on KRMS, says that bids for the estimated $8-10-million project are expected to be opened by the end of October. From that point on, it will then be up to the contractor and, of course, Mother Nature as to how soon any of the actual physical work begins…

Current plans call for a tight diamond interchange plus three roundabouts with dedicated lanes to keep traffic flowing. A two-year construction schedule will be set for the project to be finished