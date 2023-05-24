Work Shifting To Overnight Hours For Grand Glaize Bridge

The traffic headache on the eastbound Glaize Bridge over the past few weeks for that epoxy work has now officially changed over to the westbound bridge.

With that change of scenery, however, comes some good news from MoDOT.

“The big update worth mentioning is Truesdale, The contractor awarded the project, is likely going to to start working nights.”

Although that night work did begin Monday night, motorists are being advised that the traffic restrictions remain the same with the Passover on-ramp closed to being able to get onto 54.

The work zone, until the westbound bridge work is complete, will remain in place Mondays through Fridays.