A driver trying to pass a construction crew on Highway 54 is in serious condition as a result of an accident. 86-year old Edith Moulder of Roach was on 54 at the Niangua Bridge when she attempted to overtake the construction crew. A second vehicle driven by 48-year old Stuart Black, also of Roach, allegedly crossed over the center line, striking Moulder’s car. Moulder was taken to Lake Regional for treatment. Black was not injured.