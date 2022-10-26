Workforce Conference Being Held Today Through Tomorrow

A statewide conference that gets underway today in Independence aims to help businesses solve staffing-shortages and create a vibrant workforce.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting the workforce conference which runs through tomorrow.

The keynote speaker is Nicholas Wyman, the president of Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation.

He is an advocate for workplace-based training through apprenticeships and says Missouri businesses must have what he calls a “rock solid” commitment to a grassroots training program to help workers build skills.