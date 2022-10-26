News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News Top Stories

Workforce Conference Being Held Today Through Tomorrow

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 25, 2022 , , ,

A statewide conference that gets underway today in Independence aims to help businesses solve staffing-shortages and create a vibrant workforce.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is hosting the workforce conference which runs through tomorrow.

The keynote speaker is Nicholas Wyman, the president of Institute for Workplace Skills and Innovation.

He is an advocate for workplace-based training through apprenticeships and says Missouri businesses must have what he calls  a “rock solid” commitment to a grassroots training program to help workers build skills.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Michael Fong to Serve as Acting Regional Administrator for SBA’s Great Plains Region VII

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Luetkemeyer on Guidance Issued by CFPB on “Junk Fees”

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Michael Fong to Serve as Acting Regional Administrator for SBA’s Great Plains Region VII

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Luetkemeyer on Guidance Issued by CFPB on “Junk Fees”

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Politics Top Stories

Laclede Voters Could Be Voting To Cut Taxes On Commercial Properties

Oct 26, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins