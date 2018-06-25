News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

World of Outlaws Racer With Lake Area Connection Killed in Crash

By Leave a Comment

Racing hearts are heavy today following the death over the weekend of Jason Johnson…a World of Outlaws driver with roots here in the Lake Area. Johnson, who lived just a few miles down the road from the Lake Ozark Speedway, was battling for the lead on lap 18 of a 40-lap race at the Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin…a one-third mile long dirt oval…when the crash happened. Johnson most recently took to the track in Eldon back in May with news of his death over the weekend shaking the world of racing which has seen its share of tragedy over recent years. Jason Johnson was 41.

