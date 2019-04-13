World of Outlaws Returns April 26th

It’s time to get your tickets for a popular racing event returning to Lake of the Ozarks. The World of Outlaws sprint car series returns to Lake Ozark Speedway April 26th. Fans can get up and close and personal with several of the drivers during a meet-and-greet event scheduled for the night before the race. That will take place April 25th at Fat Polly’s from 4-9pm. Tickets for the race are available at www.worldofoutlaws.com/tix or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX. You can also watch the race streaming live on www.dirtvision.com.