A popular racing series is coming back to Lake of the Ozarks. The World of Outlaws sprint car series will be racing at Lake Ozark Speedway. It marks the second year in a row that they’ll race in Eldon after what had been a ten year absence. The 2019 race will be held about a week earlier than last year’s race. It’s scheduled for April 26th. Tickets will be available online through www.slspromotions.com.