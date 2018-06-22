World Wake Association Comes to Lake of the Ozarks

Professional wake riders are at the lake this weekend. It’s part of an event presented by Malibu Boats and the World Wake Association. It’s the 2018 Malibu WWA Rider Experience Central and it features events all weekend long in Lake Ozark. It’s open to amateur wakeboarders, wakesurfers, first-timers, and families. Events include FreeRide Friday, the Central Regional Championships on Saturday, and Surfgate Sunday. The event is a combination interactive learning experience and professional competition. It’s one of a series of regional amateur events across the country. For more information go to www.thewwa.com.