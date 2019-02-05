News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Wyche Allegedly Involved in Previous Child Abuse Case Involving Same Victim

A man arrested after a standoff at Osage Ridge Apartments Saturday night in connection to a child abuse and neglect case has a history involving similar allegations. Troy Wyche is still facing charges from an incident that took place in March of 2018, involving the same child that suffered severe injuries over several days in late January. Both Wyche and Skylar Duhn, the mother of the child, were detained as part of that investigation. The child had extensive bruising and a possible throat injury and suffered a skull fracture. Wyche allegedly admitted to hitting the child for approximately 45 minutes. Wyche was charged at the time with abuse or neglect of a child with serious physical injury. The child’s mother was not charged in connection to that incident.

