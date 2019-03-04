Wyche Bond Hearing Rescheduled for Wednesday

A man accused of child abuse and neglect in Morgan County will be back in court this week. Troy Wyche is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing on March 6th. Wyche is currently being held on a $250,000 bond with 10% cash or surety allowed. The hearing was postponed from its originally scheduled date February 20th. He’s facing three felonies for abuse or neglect involving a young child during several incidents that took place in January in Morgan County. He also faces similar charges from Miller County for incidents involving the same child in March of 2018.