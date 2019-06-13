Wyche Waives Preliminary Hearing

A Barnett man charged with child abuse and neglect will remain in jail for the time being. A request for a reduced bond in the Troy Wyche case in Morgan County was denied Wednesday. Wyche waived his preliminary hearing in that case, in which he’s charged with three counts of child abuse or neglect. Those charges stem from a series of incidents involving a young boy earlier this year. Wyche also faces a charge of abuse or neglect for an incident involving the same child in Miller County. He’s scheduled to appear in court on that case July 8th.