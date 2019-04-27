Young Eagles Program is About Inspiring Youth

An annual program featured during the Dogwood Festival is designed to inspire young people and providing an opportunity that many may never get again.

NEWS-4-27-19 Loy Rickman A - 27th April 2019

Loy Rickman is with the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1254, which hosts the event each year. The pilots who participate fly their own planes, provide their own fuel, and charge nothing for the experience. Rickman says they enjoy it as much as the kids.

NEWS-4-27-19 Loy Rickman B - 27th April 2019

To learn more about the program, go to www.youngeagles.com. For more on the Experimental Aircraft Association, visit www.eaa.org.