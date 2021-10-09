News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Young Professionals Group Ready To Take On Upcoming Local Parades

By

The business community at Lake of the Ozarks continues to take shape with one group already staking its position in that future.

The Young Professionals at the Lake has several events coming up on the calendar highlighted, for the most part, by taking part in a couple of parades…

“The first one is going to be the Veterans Day parade, November 6th. Then It’s the Christmas parade, the huge one taking place down on the bagnell dam strip” says Cierra Grein, with the Young Professionals at the Lake.

She tells KRMS News the annual Lake Ozark Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, December 11th, starting at 1-PM.

The Young Professionals at the Lake is made up of 21-45-year-olds who take part in several Lake Area business events every year.

