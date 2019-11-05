News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Youth Hunters Harvest Over 18,000 Deer in Two Days

By Leave a Comment

Young people across the state put a dent in the deer population this past weekend, and they did it with firearms, not their parents’ vehicles. The early youth deer season was held Saturday and Sunday. Hunters between the ages of 6 and 15 took to the woods and returned with a harvest of over 18,000 deer. That’s up by nearly 5,000 from last year’s harvest. Turkey hunters were not as successful. The Department of Conservation says there were just over 1900 birds harvested during the fall firearms season held during the month of October. That’s down from over 2100 turkeys killed last year.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions