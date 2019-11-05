Youth Hunters Harvest Over 18,000 Deer in Two Days

Young people across the state put a dent in the deer population this past weekend, and they did it with firearms, not their parents’ vehicles. The early youth deer season was held Saturday and Sunday. Hunters between the ages of 6 and 15 took to the woods and returned with a harvest of over 18,000 deer. That’s up by nearly 5,000 from last year’s harvest. Turkey hunters were not as successful. The Department of Conservation says there were just over 1900 birds harvested during the fall firearms season held during the month of October. That’s down from over 2100 turkeys killed last year.