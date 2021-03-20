Zahn Murder Trial To Start Monday – Change Of Venue Approved

The murder trial of a Lake Area woman prosecutors accuse of shooting her ex-boyfriend starts on Monday in Laclede County.

Investigators say 47-year-old Christine Zahn shot 34-year-old Derek Harrelson in November 2018 after an argument in her camper.

Court documents show Zahn told Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies the shooting was self-defense, but investigators say there are inconsistencies in her story.

The venue of the trial has been changed and we’ll keep you caught up with the developments here on KRMS.