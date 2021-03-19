News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Zahn Murder Trial To Start This Coming Monday In Camden County

The murder trial of a Camden County woman will begin this coming Monday.

Christine Zahn was arrested following a fatal shooting in 2018, in which Zahn’s ex-boyfriend was shot to death in a camper parked on Pigeon Lane.

Investigators say Zahn reported to Camden County Sheriff’s deputies that she heard “dogs barking” and when she opened the door between the bedroom and kitchen area, she saw a man running at her.

She claims that’s when she picked up a rifle and fired.

However, in a separate interview with Sheriff’s deputies, Zahn indicated that she and the victim got into a heated argument and that she felt threatened, so she grabbed her rifle and shot him.

She’s facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

