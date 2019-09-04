Zahn Now Facing First-Degree Murder Charge After Amended Complaint

A Greenview-area woman is now facing more serious charges in connection to a shooting death in Camden County. Christine Zahn was originally charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action following the incident last November. An amended complaint filed by the Attorney General’s office Tuesday now asserts a charge of first-degree murder. The complaint alleges that Zahn knowingly caused the death of her on-again-off-again boyfriend Derek Harrelson “after deliberation.” Zahn claims the shooting was an act of self-defense.