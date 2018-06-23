ATV Accident

A collision between two all-terrain vehicles sends a couple of Iowa teenagers to the emergency room with serious injuries. The highway patrol says it happened early Friday evening on Last Resort Lane, near Skywater Road, in Camden County. 17-year-old Angel Castillo lost control of the ATV he was operating…it travelled off the roadway before returning and striking the second ATV operated by 16-year-old Hunter Henderson head-on. Neither one of the teenagers, both from Des Moines, were wearing a helmet at the time and were seriously injured. They were both flown to University Hospital.