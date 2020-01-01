We all have to wear our face masks, so why not win something for doing so? Enter our News/Talk KRMS, 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9 "Face Mask Contest" for your chance to win one of the big prizes below! 1st $400 in golf and a $100 gift card at Old Kinderhook Golf at Lake of the Ozarks MO (one winner) 2nd $200 gift card from PaPPo's … [Read More]
Active COVID 19 Cases At Lake Of The Ozarks: This is an ongoing list of all active cases of COVID 19 at the Lake Of the Ozarks: Current Active Cases: 16 Overall Totals in the Lake
CLOSINGS AND CANCELLATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS: Closings and Cancellations around the lake are presented by Lake of the Ozarks Animal Hospital, now R Veterinary at The Lake. Visit them online at
Bridal Cave To Re-Open On Tuesday: Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park are about to re-open. General Manager Steve Steve Thompson tells KRMS News the park will follow social distancing requirements and cave tours will be limited to ten people.
Laclede County Adds 2nd Case Of COVID 19: Officials in Laclede County say they have a 2nd case of COVID 19 They say this case is from an Asymptomatic individual who's not showing symptoms. The county announced their very first case on Friday, which was a travel related case. Numbers across
Benton County Buys Paver For Road District: Fixing roads in the Southern part of Benton county will be a lot easier this summer Thanks to a decision by the Board of Commissioners, the County's Road and Bridge Department #1 now has a new asphalt paver unit. Commissioners say it saves the county
CDC Report: COVID-19 Related Activity on the Decline: Despite a new case being reported for Camden County by the Missouri Department of Health, we may have turned a corner in the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. That's according to a report issued by the Centers for Disease Control and
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter Optimistic About State's Future And Operating Budget: The Missouri State operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year is now set. That's according to 6th District Senator Mike Bernskoetter who represents Miller and Morgan counties. Bernskoetter says, in his weekly newsletter, that the budget is highlighted by
MO Dept. of Health Reports Another COVID-19 Case in Camden County: For the first time since about March 22nd, a new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Camden County. That's according to the Missouri Department of Health which, as of Sunday, is now reporting the total number of cases to be 36…no other details
Governor Parson Says Phase 1 Is Going Smoothly, Looking At Phase 2 Plans: Governor Mike Parson says the re-opening of Missouri is progressing exactly as he'd hoped for. He says area business owners have come up with some unique ways of getting their goods and services to patrons, while still maintaining protective
Senator Josh Hawley Calls On Graduates To Help Rebuild Our Nation: Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is making a request to 2020 college graduates. He's calling on them to "make a difference" and "keep our communities moving forward" in the wake of COVID 19. It's part of a 4-minute video to the students
Federal Government To Start Buying From Local Farmers: Cattle prices are down a third in two months, even as meat prices climb for consumers, but help is on the way. Starting this week, President Trump has announced the government will buy $3 billion worth of dairy, meat and produce from America's
Community Health Centers Receive Grants To Increase Testing: Nearly $12 million dollars are being granted to 29 Community Health Centers across the state. Senator Roy Blunt says the goal is to help the centers expand testing capabilities and purchase PPE to fight COVID 19. Of the 29 chosen, 3 are close to the lake
Mercy Hospital Looks To Furlough Numerous Employees: More medical cuts are on the horizon Mercy Health system says they'll be forced to furlough a number of employees and are asking others to take pay cuts. The health giant says they lost a significant amount due to the canceled elective surgeries and
Missouri Wants To Break Free From China And Produce PPE: The Show Me State joining a growing list of states wanting to end getting vital supplies outside the US. The Governors of Florida, Indiana and Massachusetts joining Missouri Governor Mike Parson in an effort to develop more in-state manufacturing of PPE and
Truck Crash Causes Lumber To Spill Out On I-70, Closing The Road For Hours: Traffic was at a standstill for most of the Day Sunday, following a semi-truck accident on interstate 70 near US 63 in Columbia. The truck carrying numerous planks of wood overturned, sending the wood all over the highway. That kept the road closed for
Mask and Hand Sanitizer Giveaway Successful in Camden County, Second Event Planned: You might consider it an "unfortunate success," but the Camden County Health Department reports that a giveaway, on Friday, drew a large turnout for those who were need of a mask or some hand sanitizer. The final numbers…5000 cloth masks, at least 2500
Gas Prices Remain Low For Drivers And Boaters: Gas prices in Missouri are the 3rd lowest in the country, according to Triple A. The average price per gallon is ranging around $1.44. Camden and Miller Counties have the lowest right now, with gas around $1.30 a gallon. Morgan and Benton Counties are in
Gravois Mills Man To Face Court On Marijuana Possession: A Gravois Mills man busted by the highway patrol for misdemeanor drug charges finds himself with a "get out of jail" free card. The patrol report indicates 28-year-old Mark Shane was arrested Thursday afternoon for possession of marijuana and
Hundreds Furloughed At Mizzou While Officials Work On Returning To Campus: Nearly 600 people are either furloughed or totally out of a job at the University of Missouri. Officials say it's due to the $17 million dollar budget gap they're fighting following the state's decision to withhold certain funds for COVID 19
Eldon Man Arrested On Sex Charges: An Eldon man finds himself behind bars after being arrested earlier this week on sex-related charges. Courthouse records indicate that James Booker is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual
Laclede County Has First COVID 19 Case: Laclede County now has it's first case of COVID 19 Health officials say it was confirmed on Friday and the case was travel related All who've been in contact with the individual are being notified immediately.
Vehicle Accident Sends Two To The ER: Driving too fast for conditions is being blamed for a one-car accident sending two lake area residents to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened late Thursday afternoon when a Mustang driven at a high rate of speed on Golden Beach Road,
B2 Bomber Flyover The Talk Of The Lake: A Lake Area flyover from the B-2 Stealth Bomber has people talking. The first one happening just after 4pm, as the Bomber flew low over Camdenton. For some people, it's a trip down memory lane. Dave from the Lake Area says by 1997 there were 12 of
MoDOT Calls On Motorists To Be Cautious Of Motorcyclists: Warmer weather can mean more danger for motorcycles on Lake Area roads and highways. MoDOT and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety are urging you to help prevent crashes, injuries or worse for people driving on two wheels. Last year,
Cancer Sucks 5K Canceled Due To COVID Concerns: Concerns over COVID 19 prompting the cancellation of yet another lake event. Officials with the first annual Cancer Sucks 5K say the event will not take place on May 23rd as planned. The event was being put on by the Morgan County Against Cancer board. They
Congressman And Lake Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer Added To Coronavirus Crisis Committee: A Missouri Congressman and Lake Area Representative has been chosen to serve on the Select Committee of the Coronavirus Crisis. U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise names Missouri Representative Blaine