The KRMS/935 ROCKS “Face Mask Contest” Is Live

We all have to wear our face masks, so why not win something for doing so? Enter our News/Talk KRMS, 93.5 ROCKS, 98.7 The Cove & Classic Country 104.9 "Face Mask Contest" for your chance to win one of the big prizes below!   1st $400 in golf and a $100 gift card at Old Kinderhook Golf at Lake of the Ozarks MO (one winner) 2nd $200 gift card from PaPPo's … [Read More]

Bridal Cave To Re-Open On Tuesday

Bridal Cave and Thunder Mountain Park are about to re-open. General Manager Steve Steve Thompson tells KRMS News the park will follow social distancing requirements and cave tours will be limited to ten people. … [Read More]

Laclede County Adds 2nd Case Of COVID 19

Officials in Laclede County say they have a 2nd case of COVID 19 They say this case is from an Asymptomatic individual who’s not showing symptoms. The county announced their very first case on Friday, which was a travel related case. Numbers across … [Read More]

Benton County Buys Paver For Road District

Fixing roads in the Southern part of Benton county will be a lot easier this summer Thanks to a decision by the Board of Commissioners, the County’s Road and Bridge Department #1 now has a new asphalt paver unit. Commissioners say it saves the county … [Read More]

Mercy Hospital Looks To Furlough Numerous Employees

More medical cuts are on the horizon Mercy Health system says they’ll be forced to furlough a number of employees and are asking others to take pay cuts. The health giant says they lost a significant amount due to the canceled elective surgeries and … [Read More]

Gas Prices Remain Low For Drivers And Boaters

Gas prices in Missouri are the 3rd lowest in the country, according to Triple A. The average price per gallon is ranging around $1.44. Camden and Miller Counties have the lowest right now, with gas around $1.30 a gallon. Morgan and Benton Counties are in … [Read More]

Eldon Man Arrested On Sex Charges

An Eldon man finds himself behind bars after being arrested earlier this week on sex-related charges. Courthouse records indicate that James Booker is charged with three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual … [Read More]

Laclede County Has First COVID 19 Case

Laclede County now has it’s first case of COVID 19 Health officials say it was confirmed on Friday and the case was travel related All who’ve been in contact with the individual are being notified immediately. … [Read More]

Vehicle Accident Sends Two To The ER

Driving too fast for conditions is being blamed for a one-car accident sending two lake area residents to the emergency room. The highway patrol says it happened late Thursday afternoon when a Mustang driven at a high rate of speed on Golden Beach Road, … [Read More]

B2 Bomber Flyover The Talk Of The Lake

A Lake Area flyover from the B-2 Stealth Bomber has people talking. The first one happening just after 4pm, as the Bomber flew low over Camdenton. For some people, it’s a trip down memory lane. Dave from the Lake Area says by 1997 there were 12 of … [Read More]

Cancer Sucks 5K Canceled Due To COVID Concerns

Concerns over COVID 19 prompting the cancellation of yet another lake event. Officials with the first annual Cancer Sucks 5K say the event will not take place on May 23rd as planned. The event was being put on by the Morgan County Against Cancer board. They … [Read More]

